Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum emerges champion

After a total of nine races that were held during the week-long competition in the fleet category, Chanatip Tongglum emerged on top with 28 net points. He was followed by Singapore’s Ethan Chia with 43 net points, while his teammate Nicole Lim finished third overall with 45 net points

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The Asian and Ocean Championship ended on a spectacular note on Monday with Thailand and Singapore sailors claiming top honours at Girgaum Chowpatty.

After a total of nine races that were held during the week-long competition in the fleet category, Chanatip Tongglum emerged on top with 28 net points. He was followed by Singapore’s Ethan Chia with 43 net points, while his teammate Nicole Lim finished third overall with 45 net points.

Another Singaporean, Amos Tham finished fourth with 45 net points, while Thailand’s Prin Subying finished fifth place with 56 net points.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal