Vinesh, who was elected from Julana constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections earlier this month, said their fight will continue "till we are alive". Before the political plunge, Vinesh endured a heartbreaking sporting low when she was disqualified from the 50kg category final in Paris Olympics for being 100gm overweight

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article That's her personal opinion, I don't agree with that: Vinesh on Sakshi's claims x 00:00

Star wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday disagreed with Sakshi Malik's view that her and Bajrang Punia's decision to accept exemption from the Asian Games trials last year undermined their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic bronze-winning wrestler Sakshi, one of the three prominent faces of the prolonged protest against the former WFI chief, had claimed in her recent book that Vinesh and Bajrang's decision made their movement seem "selfish".

"That is her personal opinion. I don't agree with that. Unless I am weak, the fight cannot be weak. This is my belief. Till the time Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang are alive, the fight cannot be weak," Vinesh told PTI Video.

"Those who want to win should never be weak. They should always choose to fight on the field. For that you will have to be tough and face the obstacles. And we are ready for fight."

Also Read: David Warner willing to come out of retirement and play against India

In her recently-released book 'Witness', Sakshi said their protest developed cracks when "people close to" Bajrang and Vinesh began to fill their minds with "greed".

The trio had alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed women wrestlers during his tenure as WFI president. The case is still being heard in a Delhi court.

The ad-hoc committee, that took over the administration of wrestling after WFI's suspension, exempted Bajrang and Vinesh from the 2023 Asian Games trials but Sakshi decided not to seek the favour as suggested by her colleagues.

Eventually, Sakshi did not compete while Vinesh suffered an injury before the Games and Bajrang failed to win a medal in Hangzhou.

Vinesh, who was elected from Julana constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections earlier this month, said their fight will continue "till we are alive".

"When we were playing, the responsibility of crores of people of the country was on us. Today I am elected (as MLA) from Congress party ... even today the whole nation is looking at us," she said.

"But we can assure you that the fight we fought on the streets and up to Olympics is for all daughters and sisters and for all women who know how to fight and want to fight. Farmers, youth and athletes are the foundation of our country. We will fight till we are alive."

The protest, which went for months, ended after the wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament Building was halted by the Police on May 28, 2023.

Both Vinesh and Bajrang joined the Congress party before the Haryana assembly elections earlier this month. The former contested and won from the Julana constituency, while the latter was made head of the party's national farmers' unit.

Before the political plunge, Vinesh endured a heartbreaking sporting low when she was disqualified from the 50kg category final in Paris Olympics for being 100gm overweight.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.