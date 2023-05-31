Meanwhile, Thea Sheth went on to clinch a hard-fought 15-9, 13-15, 18-16 victory over Ashvini Shetty. Deepti Pillay beat Purva Bagkar 15-17, 15-2, 15-11 to advance to the pre-quarter-finals

Naishaa Bhatoye

Listen to this article Top seed Naishaa sails into pre-quarters of Maharashtra State Open tournament x 00:00

Greater Mumbai shuttler and top seed Naishaa Bhatoye cruised past Arya Mestry (Mumbai Suburban) by winning her Girls’ U-17 singles Round of 32 match 15-2, 15-3 in the Suhas Nadkarni Memorial Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament organised by the MIG Cricket Club.

Also Read: Somaiya badminton tourney to be held from May 24 to 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Thea Sheth went on to clinch a hard-fought 15-9, 13-15, 18-16 victory over Ashvini Shetty. Deepti Pillay beat Purva Bagkar 15-17, 15-2, 15-11 to advance to the pre-quarter-finals.