Breaking News
IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Top seed Naishaa sails into pre quarters of Maharashtra State Open tournament

Top seed Naishaa sails into pre-quarters of Maharashtra State Open tournament

Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Meanwhile, Thea Sheth went on to clinch a hard-fought 15-9, 13-15, 18-16 victory over Ashvini Shetty. Deepti Pillay beat Purva Bagkar 15-17, 15-2, 15-11 to advance to the pre-quarter-finals

Top seed Naishaa sails into pre-quarters of Maharashtra State Open tournament

Naishaa Bhatoye

Listen to this article
Top seed Naishaa sails into pre-quarters of Maharashtra State Open tournament
x
00:00

Greater Mumbai shuttler and top seed Naishaa Bhatoye cruised past Arya Mestry (Mumbai Suburban) by winning her Girls’ U-17 singles Round of 32 match 15-2, 15-3 in the Suhas Nadkarni Memorial Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament organised by the MIG Cricket Club.


Also Read: Somaiya badminton tourney to be held from May 24 to 28


Meanwhile, Thea Sheth went on to clinch a hard-fought 15-9, 13-15, 18-16 victory over Ashvini Shetty. Deepti Pillay beat Purva Bagkar 15-17, 15-2, 15-11 to advance to the pre-quarter-finals.


badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK