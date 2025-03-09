Top-seed Zverev suffers shock first-round exit at Indian Wells

Zverev, the World No.2, is the first top-seeded men’s player to lose his opening match at the Indian Wells since Andy Murray in 2017

Alexander Zverev

Tallon Griekspoor stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) in the second round at Indian Wells on Friday, avenging a devastating loss to the German at Roland Garros last year.

Zverev, the World No.2, is the first top-seeded men’s player to lose his opening match at the Indian Wells since Andy Murray in 2017.

It was a cherished win for Griekspoor, who had lost five straight matches against the German.

“I am incredibly proud of myself for this performance and to get it over the line,” Griekspoor said.

Broken to trail 5-6 in the third set, Zverev saved five match points in a dramatic 12th game, finally converting his fifth break point of the game to force the tiebreaker. But Griekspoor sealed it on his first chance in the decider.

The defeat continued a lackluster run for Zverev since he fell to Sinner in the Australian Open final in January. Following that loss he has made early exits at Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Acapulco.

“I always struggle against him,” Zverev said of Griekspoor. “He played a good match. There’s no question about that. But I have to look at myself a little bit. It’s nowhere near where I want to be.”

