Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Touch Of Grey wins HPSL Indian St Leger Gr 1

Touch Of Grey wins HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1)

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Both went neck-and-neck in the final two furlongs, all the way up to the winning post where the latter won the photo finish verdict

Touch Of Grey wins HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1)

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Touch Of Grey wins HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1)
x
00:00

Touch Of Grey, the Top Class - Zacara four-year-old colt trained by Satish Narredu, humbled his rivals and posted a stylish victory in the 2800m, HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1), the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Given a faultless ride by ace jockey Suraj Narredu, Touch Of Grey made his final and decisive move as soon as he entered the homestretch, and went away for a comfortable victory over High Command (A Sandesh up) and Julius (Bhavani Singh up), with the piping-hot on-money favourite Jamari (P Trevor up) ending up a tame fourth. Bred at the Mukteshwar stud, Touch Of Grey, owned by Balam Mohla in partnership with Mrs Yashika Apana and trainer Satish Narredu, continued the current trend of outstation horses dominating the important races at Pune.


Limited flying span



Trainer Satish Narredu, when asked by interviewer B Sreekanth (former jockey) what prompted him to bring Touch Of Grey to Pune to take on Jamari despite the horse's recent failure in the Nizam's Cup at Hyderabad, gave a tongue-in-cheek reply, "Touch Of Grey has been in great shape, and I believe Jamari hasn't really won a race at Pune, has he?"


Also Read: Shoaib returns home with all 10 wickets and Rs 10,000!

"The idea was to sit behind," the winning jockey Suraj Narredu said, "but he (Touch Of Grey) was so keen I had to really hold him back. He has a terrific turn of foot, but his flying span is limited, so considering the short nature of the Pune homestretch I had to time my move perfectly. I am happy everything fell in place."

The supporting event of the card, the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Trophy powered by SRS Group, culminated in a thrilling duel between two three-year-old horses--Chelsea (R Ajinkya up) and Gypsy Soul (Santosh G up). Both went neck-and-neck in the final two furlongs, all the way up to the winning post where the latter won the photo finish verdict.

Treble for Shroff

Trainer Pesi Shroff who had half a dozen trainers positioned ahead of him in the trainers' tally reeled off three trophy races in a row, and this hat-trick saw him rise to the third place with nine points against his name. His winners were Alexandros ridden by C Umesh (Amazing Grace Trophy), and Cash (Caprisca Trophy) and Zuccaro (An Acquired Taste Trophy), both ridden by G Vivek.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

royal western india turf club sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK