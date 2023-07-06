Tour de France: Hindley takes lead; Pogacar suffers

Hindley leads Vingegaard with the second-placed Dane pulling off a major coup on the final mountain and now has a 53-second advantage on Pogacar in the overall standings, which took a major shake up

Australian rider Jai Hindley celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the 5th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 163 km between Pau and Laruns, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France. Pic/AFP

Australian Jai Hindley won stage five of the Tour de France on Wednesday to take the overall leader’s yellow jersey, as defending champion Jonas Vingegaard won a tactical battle with key rival Tadej Pogacar.

Hindley leads Vingegaard with the second-placed Dane pulling off a major coup on the final mountain and now has a 53-second advantage on Pogacar in the overall standings, which took a major shake up.

