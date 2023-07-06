Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tour de France Hindley takes lead Pogacar suffers

Tour de France: Hindley takes lead; Pogacar suffers

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Laruns (France)
AFP |

Top

Hindley leads Vingegaard with the second-placed Dane pulling off a major coup on the final mountain and now has a 53-second advantage on Pogacar in the overall standings, which took a major shake up

Tour de France: Hindley takes lead; Pogacar suffers

Australian rider Jai Hindley celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the 5th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 163 km between Pau and Laruns, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Tour de France: Hindley takes lead; Pogacar suffers
x
00:00

Australian Jai Hindley won stage five of the Tour de France on Wednesday to take the overall leader’s yellow jersey, as defending champion Jonas Vingegaard won a tactical battle with key rival Tadej Pogacar. 


Also Read: Tour de France sets off from Bilbao


Hindley leads Vingegaard with the second-placed Dane pulling off a major coup on the final mountain and now has a 53-second advantage on Pogacar in the overall standings, which took a major shake up.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tour de france sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK