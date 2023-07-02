Tour de France sets off from Bilbao

The streets of the Basque city were decked out with regional flags and Tour de France logos, with the starting line outside the San Mames stadium

Cofidis' French rider Victor Lafay (L), Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (C) and UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (R) cycle in the final ascent of col de Pike during the 1st stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km departing and finishing in Bilbao, in northern Spain. Pic/AFP

The Tour de France started in Bilbao on Saturday, embarking on a 3,404km race to Paris with the first three of the 21 stages in the Spanish Basque Country.

Led out by defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and his key rival Tadej Pogacar, the 176 riders started under grey skies on a route packed with rolling green hills to compete for the first yellow jersey awarded to the opening-stage winner.

