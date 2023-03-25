Transgender athletes not allowed in female events

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category,” he said

Sebastian Coe


Transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in female track and field events regardless of their levels of testosterone, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said here on Thursday, citing fairness over inclusion. 


Coe said no transgender athlete who had gone through male puberty would be permitted to compete in female world ranking competitions from March 31. Coe said World Athletics had consulted with stakeholders including 40 national federations, the International Olympic Committee and trans groups about the issue of transgender athletes. 



“The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category,” he said. 

