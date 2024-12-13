Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe
Colaba: Police on the lookout of pervert who stalks women and then...
Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon
Mumbai: BMC offers to pick up your debris free if...
Zero action against hawkers: Bombay High Court pulls up BMC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Treesa Gayatri pair win second match to keep semis hopes alive

Treesa-Gayatri pair win second match to keep semis hopes alive

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Hangzhou
PTI |

Top

Treesa and Gayatri, the only Indians to have qualified for the season-ending tournament, beat their opponents 21-19, 21-19 in just 46 minutes to stay afloat in the competition

Treesa-Gayatri pair win second match to keep semis hopes alive

India’s Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
Treesa-Gayatri pair win second match to keep semis hopes alive
x
00:00

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated the Malaysian combination of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in straight games in their second Group A tie to keep alive their semi-final hopes at the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.


Treesa and Gayatri, the only Indians to have qualified for the season-ending tournament, beat their opponents 21-19, 21-19 in just 46 minutes to stay afloat in the competition.


Also Read: I’ve never missed a practice session: Gayatri Gopichand


Earlier on Wednesday, the Indians had lost to world No.1 Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning of China in their opening group match. Treesa and Gayatri had lost 20-22, 22-20, 21-14 to Sheng and Tan, who had claimed a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK