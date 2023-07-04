Triveni Continental Kings clinch inaugural Global Chess League

Breaking News
04 July,2023
Danish Grandmaster Jonas Bjerre, 19, brought victory to TCK after beating Uzbek 17-year-old prodigy Javokhir Sindarov in a suspenseful game

Triveni Continental Kings with Global Chess League trophy

Triveni Continental Kings (TCK) won the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League after a thrilling final where the winner was decided through three stages of tie-breaks.


After two rounds of rapid ending in a draw, and then another two rounds of blitz which also finished with draws, Triveni Continental Kings  beat UpGrad Mumba Masters after a series of sudden-death blitz games where the decisive outcome came in the fourth game.


Danish Grandmaster Jonas Bjerre, 19, brought victory to TCK after beating Uzbek 17-year-old prodigy Javokhir Sindarov in a suspenseful game.


Bjerre, who was one of the most inexperienced players in the tournament and lost most of his games, delivered the crucial victory when it mattered. After suffering a series of four losses to Sindarov, in a drawn-even endgame which the Uzbek player decided to force, Bjerre got the upper hand and won.

