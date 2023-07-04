Danish Grandmaster Jonas Bjerre, 19, brought victory to TCK after beating Uzbek 17-year-old prodigy Javokhir Sindarov in a suspenseful game

Triveni Continental Kings with Global Chess League trophy

Triveni Continental Kings clinch inaugural Global Chess League

Triveni Continental Kings (TCK) won the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League after a thrilling final where the winner was decided through three stages of tie-breaks.

After two rounds of rapid ending in a draw, and then another two rounds of blitz which also finished with draws, Triveni Continental Kings beat UpGrad Mumba Masters after a series of sudden-death blitz games where the decisive outcome came in the fourth game.

Bjerre, who was one of the most inexperienced players in the tournament and lost most of his games, delivered the crucial victory when it mattered. After suffering a series of four losses to Sindarov, in a drawn-even endgame which the Uzbek player decided to force, Bjerre got the upper hand and won.

