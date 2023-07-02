Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Global Chess League TCK become first team to qualify for finals

Global Chess League: TCK become first team to qualify for finals

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Triveni took the top spot with 18 match points to become the first team to reach the finals

Global Chess League: TCK become first team to qualify for finals

Viswanathan Anand. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Global Chess League: TCK become first team to qualify for finals
x
00:00

Triveni Continental Kings (TCK) beat Ganges Grandmasters, led by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, 11-6 to become the first team to qualify for the finals of the inaugural Global Chess League here on Saturday.


In the other match of the day, Chingari Gulf Titans defeated SG Alpine Warriors 8-7.TCK needed a win to remain in contention, while a draw would have been enough for Ganges. In the first game, Levon Aronian and Anand played out a draw. Triveni took the top spot with 18 match points to become the first team to reach the finals.


Also Read: Magnus Carlsen hails Vishwanathan Anand for bringing about 'chess revolution' in India


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

viswanathan anand chess sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK