Triveni took the top spot with 18 match points to become the first team to reach the finals

Viswanathan Anand. Pic/AFP

Global Chess League: TCK become first team to qualify for finals

Triveni Continental Kings (TCK) beat Ganges Grandmasters, led by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, 11-6 to become the first team to qualify for the finals of the inaugural Global Chess League here on Saturday.

In the other match of the day, Chingari Gulf Titans defeated SG Alpine Warriors 8-7.TCK needed a win to remain in contention, while a draw would have been enough for Ganges. In the first game, Levon Aronian and Anand played out a draw. Triveni took the top spot with 18 match points to become the first team to reach the finals.

