Harmeet won 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to get his campaign underway on a positive note. Desai had no trouble in getting the better of his opponent, ranked 538 in the world

India's Harmeet Desai plays against Jordan's Zaid Abu Yaman during a men's singles table tennis preliminary round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article TT: Harmeet Enters Rd Two in men’s singles x 00:00

Appearing in his maiden Olympics, seasoned Indian paddler Harmeet Desai progressed to the second round of the men’s singles table tennis competition with a convincing 4-0 victory over Jordan’s Zaid Abo Yaman at Paris Games on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Swiatek, Djoko, Alcaraz march on

Harmeet won 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to get his campaign underway on a positive note. Desai had no trouble in getting the better of his opponent, ranked 538 in the world.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever