Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > TT Harmeet Enters Rd Two in mens singles

TT: Harmeet Enters Rd Two in men’s singles

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Harmeet won 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to get his campaign underway on a positive note. Desai had no trouble in getting the better of his opponent, ranked 538 in the world

TT: Harmeet Enters Rd Two in men’s singles

India's Harmeet Desai plays against Jordan's Zaid Abu Yaman during a men's singles table tennis preliminary round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
TT: Harmeet Enters Rd Two in men’s singles
x
00:00

Appearing in his maiden Olympics, seasoned Indian paddler Harmeet Desai progressed to the second round of the men’s singles table tennis competition with a convincing 4-0 victory over Jordan’s Zaid Abo Yaman at Paris Games on Saturday.


Also Read: Swiatek, Djoko, Alcaraz march on



Harmeet won 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to get his campaign underway on a positive note. Desai had no trouble in getting the better of his opponent, ranked 538 in the world.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics Table tennis sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK