Swiatek, Djoko, Alcaraz march on

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek enjoyed a winning start at the Olympics tennis tournament on Saturday as torrential rain swept across Roland Garros, bringing major disruption to the schedule.

Swiatek battled to a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania as the 23-year-old Pole had the advantage of playing under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier. Later, Novak Djokovic lost just one game in his opener to set up a potential blockbuster clash against old rival Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, chasing a first Olympic gold to add to his 24 Grand Slams, brushed aside Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-0, 6-1. Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a winning start to his Games career when he swept aside Lebanon’s Hady Habib. The Spanish World No. 3 coasted to a 6-3, 6-1 win over his 275th-ranked opponent.

