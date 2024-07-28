Breaking News
Other Sports News

Swiatek, Djoko, Alcaraz march on

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Djokovic, chasing a first Olympic gold to add to his 24 Grand Slams, brushed aside Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-0, 6-1

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek enjoyed a winning start at the Olympics tennis tournament on Saturday as torrential rain swept across Roland Garros, bringing major disruption to the schedule. 


Also Read: Rowing: India’s Panwar finishes 4th in heat



Swiatek battled to a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania as the 23-year-old Pole had the advantage of playing under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier. Later, Novak Djokovic lost just one game in his opener to set up a potential blockbuster clash against old rival Rafael Nadal.


Djokovic, chasing a first Olympic gold to add to his 24 Grand Slams, brushed aside Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-0, 6-1. Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a winning start to his Games career when he swept aside Lebanon’s Hady Habib. The Spanish World No. 3 coasted to a 6-3, 6-1 win over his 275th-ranked opponent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

