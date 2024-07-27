Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in action today

Serbia’s Djokovic will compete in singles only, Nadal in doubles only and Alcaraz in both

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Pics/AFP

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all are on the Paris Olympics’ tennis schedule on Saturday, the first day of action at Roland Garros.

Serbia’s Djokovic will compete in singles only, Nadal in doubles only and Alcaraz in both.

Nadal and Alcaraz are teammates in doubles for Spain and will face Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina at Court Philippe Chatrier during the night session.

Nadal’s singles debut will come on Sunday against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

If he wins, and Djokovic wins his first-round match against Matthew Ebden on Saturday, the two rivals will face each other in the second round of what could be the final event of the 38-year-old Nadal’s career.

Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles. Nadal has 22, plus two Olympic golds—one in singles in 2008 and in doubles in 2016.

