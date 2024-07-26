Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian contingent will be led by two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis great Sharath Kamal. The 2024 edition will make the fifth Olympic appearance for Kamal

Eiffel Tower (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: 100 boats to carry over 10,000 athletes for the opening ceremony x 00:00

As the Paris Olympics 2024 has already begun, the fans will witness a unique initiative in the Olympic's history during the marquee event's opening ceremony which is held along the Seine River.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opening Ceremony promises to be unforgettable, with athlete barges floating down the river starting at the Austerlitz Bridge. They will pass under historic bridges and by iconic landmarks such as Notre Dame and the Louvre, as well as Olympic Games venues including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.

During the parade, hundreds of boats will carry approximately 10,500 athletes in the Seine River. The larger of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) represented in the parade will have boats to themselves, while the smaller ones will share boats.

The online viewers will be able to witness this initiative with the cameras installed in the boats. The parade's climax will be at Trocadero Garden, where the Paris Olympics 2024 shows will unfold.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Indian athletes, participating events, nations and schedule

Disembarking at the Trocadero, the delegations will assemble for the official opening of Paris 2024.

The river parade will follow the course of the Seine, from east to west, over 6 kilometres. The parade will depart from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes at 11.00 pm IST (7.30 pm CET) and make its way around the two islands at the centre of the city (the Ile Saint Louis and the Ile de la Cite) before passing under several bridges and gateways.

Athletes aboard the parade boats will catch glimpses of official Games venues like Parc Urbain La Concorde, Esplanade des Invalides, and Grand Palais. The parade will then pause at the Iena Bridge before the grand finale at the Trocadero.

The Paris Olympics 2024 for the first time in history will mark the opening ceremony outside the stadium. Following the ceremony, it will also provide exposure to a larger audience and geographical coverage.

The opening of Paris Olympics 2024 will be open to all residents and visitors from across the globe.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian contingent will be led by two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis great Sharath Kamal. The 2024 edition will make the fifth Olympic appearance for Kamal.

At the opening ceremony, the Indian men will be dressed in Kurta Bundi sets while the women will don matching saris, reflecting India’s tricolour flag. The outfits, featuring traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 will start at 11.00 PM according to Indian Standard Time and will be available on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

The Jio Cinema will also be streaming the marquee event for free.

(With IANS Inputs)