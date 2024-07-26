PV Sindhu confident of hat-trick of medals

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Paris
Sindhu’s form has been patchy of late, but she says the hat-trick of medals is very much possible because the last eight months spent with mentor Prakash Padukone has instilled confidence in her

PV Sindhu

From spending time in a hypoxic chamber to sparring with a variety of partners to adapt to different styles, Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has left no stones unturned to be battle-ready for the Paris Games, where she will be chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic medal.


Sindhu’s form has been patchy of late, but she says the hat-trick of medals is very much possible because the last eight months spent with mentor Prakash Padukone has instilled confidence in her.



No Indian player has won three Olympic medals on the trot and a podium finish will make Sindhu arguably India’s greatest athlete. “I am aiming for a medal, definitely, yes. Whether it’s one or two or three, it doesn’t matter. I’ve won two medals and I don’t want to take pressure by thinking that, oh, what is the third one,” she said after a training session at Porte de la Chapelle Arena here.


“Every time I play Olympics, it’s a new Olympics for me. So every time I go out there, I want to get a medal and hopefully, I will do that hat-trick soon.”

Sindhu had won silver and bronze in the last two Olympics at Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo respectively.

Sindhu said she has improved her strokes and is more consistent during the long rallies. “In women’s singles now, there are a lot of long rallies and long matches, being consistent. I am confident in that now,” she said.

“With every opponent, it’s a different style and, you need to play the right stroke at the right time. And that’s what Prakash sir also keeps saying. We’ve been working on that. And that’s almost there. There’s a lot of improvement. You will see that on court.”

