Rowing: India’s Panwar finishes 4th in heat

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Chateauroux (France)
Rowing: India’s Panwar finishes 4th in heat

India’s Balraj Panwar during the men’s single Sculls Heat 1 in Paris on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

India’s lone rower in Paris Olympics, Balraj Panwar moved to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men’s singles scull competition here on Saturday.


Panwar, 25, came up with a time of 7:07.11 to finish behind New Zealand’s Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06). In repechages, Panwar will have a second chance to advance to the semi-finals or finals.


