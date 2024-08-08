Breaking News
TT: India women lose to Germany 1-3 in team event

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Archana held off Germany charge briefly with a 19-17, 1-11, 11-5, 11-9 win over Xiona Shan in the second singles

Archana Kamath

TT: India women lose to Germany 1-3 in team event
Archana Kamath gave a brief resistance but that was not enough as India lost 1-3 to technically superior Germany in the women’s table tennis team event quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.


Indian table tennis campaign ended with the loss. The Indian duo of Sreeja Akula and Archana lost the opening doubles match 5-11, 11-8, 10-12, 6-11 to Yuan Wan and Xiona Shan. In the first singles, star Indian Manika Batra was not at her best as she won the first game but lost the next three (11-8, 5-11, 7-11, 5-11) against Annett Kaufmann as Germany took 2-0 lead in the tie.



Archana held off Germany charge briefly with a 19-17, 1-11, 11-5, 11-9 win over Xiona Shan in the second singles. But in the third singles, Kaufmann blanked Sreeja 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to seal the tie for Germany. 


On Monday, the Indian women’s team comprising Manika, Sreeja and Archana had prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie to enter the quarter-finals.

