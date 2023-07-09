Breaking News
TT: Manika goes down Fighting in Slovenia

Updated on: 09 July,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Ljubljana
The Indian is ranked 36 in the world and is expected to rise up the chart following her pre-quarter-final finish here

TT: Manika goes down Fighting in Slovenia

Manika Batra

TT: Manika goes down Fighting in Slovenia
Indian table tennis star Manika Batra lost a hard fought battle against Romania’s Bernadette Szocs in the pre-quarter-finals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana here.


Manika, who had stunned World No. 15 Chen I-ching earlier in the competition, went down fighting against the 17th ranked opponent 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a round of 16 contest on Friday night.


The Indian is ranked 36 in the world and is expected to rise up the chart following her pre-quarter-final finish here. 


Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to lead India's table tennis squad

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

