TT player Diya Chitale included in CWG squad after moving court

Chitale, who had approached the Delhi High Court over her exclusion from the women’s CWG squad, was on Tuesday included in the side

Diya Chitale

Young Indian table tennis player Diya Chitale, who had approached the Delhi High Court over her exclusion from the women’s CWG squad, was on Tuesday included in the side for the July-August event at the expense of Archana Kamath.

However, Manush Shah, who had also filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against his non-selection, remains a reserve player with no changes made in the men’s squad, which will be led by Sharath Kamal.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the suspended Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) had last week announced a provisional women’s team comprising Manika Batra, Kamath, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya in the team with Chitale as the standby.

Also Read: Ex-football chiefs Blatter, Platini face fraud trial

The team was subject to clearance from Sports Authority of India (SAI) but on Monday the Sports Ministry threw the ball back in CoA’s court, saying squad selection was the responsibility of the national sports federation.

The selection committee, chaired by CoA member SD Mudgil, met again on Monday after SAI’s response and finalised the team.

Kamath, who was supposed to play doubles alongside Manika, has been excluded from the squad all together and Swastika Ghosh has been put on standby. “There is only one change. Diya comes in as the fourth player in place of Archana. Archana did not meet the criteria, but we thought she is also a good medal prospect [as she is World No. 4 alongside Manika]. Diya would be playing the doubles alongside Manika,” said Mudgil.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever