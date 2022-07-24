Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey flyover is finally pothole-free
Look into Envoclean operations, pollution board tells Maharashtra
Mumbai: Three arrested for posing as eunuchs and duping Chakala family
Covid-19 vaccines safe: China
Mumbai: Man robbed of gold worth Rs 1.68 cr in Dadar
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Twitter goes into a frenzy as Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra bags silver

Twitter goes into a frenzy as Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra bags silver

Updated on: 24 July,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  Eugene
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chopra who had come into the event as hot favourite, secured the medal with a throw of 88.13m finishing second

Twitter goes into a frenzy as Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra bags silver

India's Neeraj Chopra reacts as he competes in the men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Photo/AFP. Source/PTI


Javelin star and Olympic champion scripted history today as he became the only second Indian and the first ever male track and field athlete to bag a silver medal at the World Championships 2022 in the javelin throw final. Chopra who had come into the event as hot favourite, secured the medal with a throw of 88.13m finishing second. Chopra started the final with a foul throw and recorded 82.39m and 86.37m that saw him finish fourth after three rounds. However, he got his groove back after he threw a best of 88.13m, that sent him second in the list. Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Neeraj Chopra's silver medal triumph:



Neeraj Chopra world athletics championships sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK