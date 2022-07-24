Twitter goes into a frenzy as Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra bags silver

Chopra who had come into the event as hot favourite, secured the medal with a throw of 88.13m finishing second

India's Neeraj Chopra reacts as he competes in the men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Photo/AFP. Source/PTI

Javelin star and Olympic champion scripted history today as he became the only second Indian and the first ever male track and field athlete to bag a silver medal at the World Championships 2022 in the javelin throw final. Chopra who had come into the event as hot favourite, secured the medal with a throw of 88.13m finishing second. Chopra started the final with a foul throw and recorded 82.39m and 86.37m that saw him finish fourth after three rounds. However, he got his groove back after he threw a best of 88.13m, that sent him second in the list. Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.



Here's how Twitter reacted to Neeraj Chopra's silver medal triumph:





Olympic Champion #Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m



Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TKwgtGtWV5 — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) July 24, 2022

What a champion, what an athlete!#Oregon2022,JavelinThrow,88.13m



First ever silver medal in Athletics at the World Championships for #India



Second only to win a medal at the WCH for India after long jump legend Anju Bobby George (Bronze, Paris 2003,6.70m)@g_rajaraman pic.twitter.com/cHFP3KdnBv — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

History Created by Neeraj Yet Again ð¥ð¥ð¥@Neeraj_chopra1 becomes the 1st Indian Male to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships



Neeraj wins ð¥in Men's Javelin Throw with his best throw of 88.13m at @WCHoregon22



Absolutely Brilliant ð‍âï¸ð‍âï¸

ð¸ @g_rajaraman

1/2#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/OtJpeDopGe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra can't improve on his 88.13m in his final attempt in the men's javelin throw. He still creates history becoming the first Indian man to win a medal at the World Championships. He takes silver behind Anderson Peters who retains the world title he won in 2019. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022