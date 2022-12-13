U-18 girls team win silver at Asia Rugby Sevens

The boys’ team finished fourth in their first ever outing at a tournament of this stature

Representation pic

India’s U-18 girls team won the silver medal after losing to UAE 5-26 in the final at the recently concluded Asia Rugby Sevens held here.

UAE is the only team to have beaten India as they registered comprehensive victories against Thailand, Nepal and Malaysia in the previous rounds.

The boys’ team finished fourth in their first ever outing at a tournament of this stature.

Also read: Rugby silver lining for India U-18 girls

India qualified by a whisker for the semi-finals where they were outplayed by UAE 0-36 to pit them against Malaysia for the bronze medal match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever