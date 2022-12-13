Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > U 18 girls team win silver at Asia Rugby Sevens

U-18 girls team win silver at Asia Rugby Sevens

Updated on: 13 December,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
Agencies |

Top

The boys’ team finished fourth in their first ever outing at a tournament of this stature

U-18 girls team win silver at Asia Rugby Sevens

Representation pic


India’s U-18 girls team won the silver medal after losing to UAE 5-26 in the final at the recently concluded Asia Rugby Sevens held here.


UAE is the only team to have beaten India as they registered comprehensive victories against Thailand, Nepal and Malaysia in the previous rounds. 



The boys’ team finished fourth in their first ever outing at a tournament of this stature. 


Also read: Rugby silver lining for India U-18 girls

India qualified by a whisker for the semi-finals where they were outplayed by UAE 0-36 to pit them against Malaysia for the bronze medal match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india sports news Rugby kathmandu

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK