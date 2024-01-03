United Cup: Djokovic overcomes wrist issue to help Serbia enter quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Perth
It put Serbia into a last-eight clash with Australia on Wednesday. The result means that defending champions the United States are out, with one more day of play in Perth to go before the event shifts to its weekend finish in Sydney

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic led Serbia into the quarter-finals of the United Cup on Tuesday despite struggling with a sore right wrist which required on-court treatment. 


The World No. 1 dropped a set in grinding past the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1 and required several visits from the trainer. He did not take part in the deciding mixed doubles, instead watching from the team bench as Olga Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic defeated Czech pair Miriam Kolodziejova and Petr Nouza 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-8.
 
It put Serbia into a last-eight clash with Australia on Wednesday. The result means that defending champions the United States are out, with one more day of play in Perth to go before the event shifts to its weekend finish in Sydney. 


Czech Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova started the tie by defeating Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, handing Djokovic a comeback assignment as he took on Lehecka to take it to the deciding doubles.


