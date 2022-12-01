Unnati Hooda, Dhruv Negi, Anmol Kharb advance to pre-quarters at Badminton Asia Junior C’ships

Unnati wrapped up the match 21-7, 21-11 against the Indonesian shuttler Dea Nur Fadilla while Haryana-born Anmol secured a confident 21-12, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Ratnacha Sompoch

Top seed Unnati Hooda, Dhruv Negi and Anmol Kharb sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Thailand on Wednesday.

Odisha Open champion Unnati and Anmol had easy outings in the women’s section while fifth-seed Dhruv, who hails from Uttarakhand, had to fight hard against Thailand’s Panya Phutthiphraisakul during a 21-14, 17-21 21-15 win in the men’s category.

Unnati wrapped up the match 21-7, 21-11 against the Indonesian shuttler Dea Nur Fadilla while Haryana-born Anmol secured a confident 21-12, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Ratnacha Sompoch.

