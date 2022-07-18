US gymnast Simone Biles was once mistaken for a kid on a flight

“Now the flight attendant, trying to give me a colouring book when I board. I said ‘no I’m good, I’m 25,’ ” wrote Biles to her 6.8 million Instagram followers

Simone Biles

America's champion gymnast Simone Biles, 25, has revealed that she was once mistaken for a child during a flight. In an Instagram post recently, Biles wrote that a flight attendant gave her a colouring book.

“Now the flight attendant, trying to give me a colouring book when I board. I said ‘no I’m good, I’m 25,’ ” wrote Biles to her 6.8 million Instagram followers. Earlier this month, Biles, who has won a total of 32 combined Olympic and World Championship medals, became the youngest American to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.