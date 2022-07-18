Breaking News
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Laxmi Chhaya collapse 2007: Buried toddler now all of 18
Mumbai reports 276 new Covid-19 cases, two fatalities; TPR at 2.59 per cent
US: Three killed in shooting at Indiana mall
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US gymnast Simone Biles was once mistaken for a kid on a flight

US gymnast Simone Biles was once mistaken for a kid on a flight

Updated on: 18 July,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“Now the flight attendant, trying to give me a colouring book when I board. I said ‘no I’m good, I’m 25,’ ” wrote Biles to her 6.8 million Instagram followers

US gymnast Simone Biles was once mistaken for a kid on a flight

Simone Biles


America's champion gymnast Simone Biles, 25, has revealed that she was once mistaken for a child during a flight. In an Instagram post recently, Biles wrote that a flight attendant gave her a colouring book.

“Now the flight attendant, trying to give me a colouring book when I board. I said ‘no I’m good, I’m 25,’ ” wrote Biles to her 6.8 million Instagram followers. Earlier this month, Biles, who has won a total of 32 combined Olympic and World Championship medals, became the youngest American to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.





Simone Biles Instagram sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK