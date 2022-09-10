US Open 2022: Casper Ruud advances to final, continues World No.1 quest

Norway's Casper Ruud produced a stellar performance in the semi-finals to storm into the final of the US Open 2022 after beating Russia's Karen Khachanov at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after defeating Karen Khachanov during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match. Photo - Getty Images/AFP

Norway's Casper Ruud, on Friday produced a stellar performance in the semi-finals to storm into the final of the US Open 2022 after beating Russia's Karen Khachanov at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The fifth seed Ruud played with great intensity throughout the three-hour clash and knocked out Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the semi-finals. In a close opening set, both players showed indications of nervousness as the magnitude of the event seemed to affect them. In the first eight games, there were four breaks traded before they began to serve with remarkable control and rhythm.

Ruud was more at ease in the second set after winning the first one, and he began to harm Khachanov while standing up. The Norwegian increased his lead in the set by hitting 12 winners and only two unforced errors. The Norwegian put on a confident performance against Khachanov, moving well to avoid danger.



"This match today was another great match from my side," Ruud said in his on-court interview. "I think we were both a bit nervous at the beginning, a few breaks back and forth. But you have to take into account that this match is probably the biggest in both of our careers. Of course, there will also be some nerves but I was fortunate to win that first set, which calmed my nerves a little bit," he added.

"I played phenomenal in the second and Karen stepped up in the third. It was back and forth like every five-setter is, but I am just so happy. After Roland Garros, I was extremely happy but of course humble enough to think that could be my only final at a Grand Slam in my career. It doesn't come easy, but here I am back again a couple [of] months later," said Ruud.

