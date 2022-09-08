‘Both of us will remember this match for the rest of our lives’

Spain’s Alcaraz, 19, clinched a 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0-7), 7-5, 6-3 victory in a tie that ended at 2:50 am on Thursday. At five hours and 15 minutes, it was the second-longest US Open match, surpassing the previous record for latest finish in New York of 2:26am
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win over Jannik Sinner. Pics/AFP
Carlos Alcaraz hailed his epic US Open quarter-final triumph over Jannik Sinner as the greatest match of his career while predicting an imminent changing of the guard in tennis.
Spain’s Alcaraz, 19, clinched a 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0-7), 7-5, 6-3 victory in a tie that ended at 2:50 am on Thursday. At five hours and 15 minutes, it was the second-longest US Open match, surpassing the previous record for latest finish in New York of 2:26am.
Jannik Sinner
“I’d say this was the best match I’ve played in my entire career. There was immense quality from both Jannik and me. We will remember this for the rest of our lives,” said World No.4 Alcaraz, the youngest Grand Slam men’s semi-finalist since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open. He is also the youngest US Open men’s semi-finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990. Alcaraz warned that the clock may be ticking for the Big Three (Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer): “As long as Rafa, Djokovic, Federer are there, they’ll be the best, but Jannik and I have shown that we’re the present.”
5hr, 26mins
Record for the longest US Open match—Stefan Edberg v Michael Chang in 1992
