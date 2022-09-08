Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Both of us will remember this match for the rest of our lives

‘Both of us will remember this match for the rest of our lives’

Updated on: 10 September,2022 10:14 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Spain’s Alcaraz, 19, clinched a 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0-7), 7-5, 6-3 victory in a tie that ended at 2:50 am on Thursday. At five hours and 15 minutes, it was the second-longest US Open match, surpassing the previous record for latest finish in New York of 2:26am

‘Both of us will remember this match for the rest of our lives’

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win over Jannik Sinner. Pics/AFP


Carlos Alcaraz hailed his epic US Open quarter-final triumph over Jannik Sinner as the greatest match of his career while predicting an imminent changing of the guard in tennis. 


Spain’s Alcaraz, 19, clinched a 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0-7), 7-5, 6-3 victory in a tie that ended at 2:50 am on Thursday. At five hours and 15 minutes, it was the second-longest US Open match, surpassing the previous record for latest finish in New York of 2:26am. 

Also Read: It was tough, but I believed in myself: Carlos Alcaraz


Jannik SinnerJannik Sinner

“I’d say this was the best match I’ve played in my entire career. There was immense quality from both Jannik and me. We will remember this for the rest of our lives,” said World No.4 Alcaraz, the youngest Grand Slam men’s semi-finalist since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open. He is also the youngest US Open men’s semi-finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990. Alcaraz warned that the clock may be ticking for the Big Three (Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer): “As long as Rafa, Djokovic, Federer are there, they’ll be the best, but Jannik and I have shown that we’re the present.” 

5hr, 26mins
Record for the longest US Open match—Stefan Edberg v Michael Chang in 1992

Play Quiz: Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray advance to second round

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Does Virat Kohli`s return to form make them favourites for the WT20 in Australia?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK