US Open 2022: Pliskova downs Azarenka to reach last eight

Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. Pic/AP, PTI

Karolina Pliskova downed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday.

The Czech 22nd seed, a runner up at the 2016 tournament and quarter-finalist on three other occasions, sealed a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 win on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 30-year-old will face either Danielle Collins of the United States or Belarusia’s sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

