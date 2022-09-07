Breaking News
US Open 2022: Pliskova downs Azarenka to reach last eight

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  New York
Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. Pic/AP, PTI


Karolina Pliskova downed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday.


The Czech 22nd seed, a runner up at the 2016 tournament and quarter-finalist on three other occasions, sealed a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 win on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 30-year-old will face either Danielle Collins of the United States or Belarusia’s sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in Wednesday’s quarter-finals. 

