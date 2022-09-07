US Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka into quarters for 2nd time

The World No.6 from Belarus triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over her American opponent who she has now beaten in New York three times in the last five editions. Sabalenka eventually fell at the semi-finals in 2021

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year on Monday with a three-set comeback win over Danielle Collins.

The World No.6 from Belarus triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over her American opponent who she has now beaten in New York three times in the last five editions. Sabalenka eventually fell at the semi-finals in 2021.

