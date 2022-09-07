Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2022 Aryna Sabalenka into quarters for 2nd time

US Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka into quarters for 2nd time

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

The World No.6 from Belarus triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over her American opponent who she has now beaten in New York three times in the last five editions. Sabalenka eventually fell at the semi-finals in 2021

US Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka into quarters for 2nd time

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP


Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year on Monday with a three-set comeback win over Danielle Collins.


Also Read: Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open 2022 exit

The World No.6 from Belarus triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over her American opponent who she has now beaten in New York three times in the last five editions. Sabalenka eventually fell at the semi-finals in 2021.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK