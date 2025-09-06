Breaking News
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova opens up on stunning victory over Naomi Osaka

US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova opens up on stunning victory over Naomi Osaka

Updated on: 06 September,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  New York
AFP

Anisimova could have been forgiven for feeling the odds were not in her favour after Osaka won the tie-break at the end of the first set

US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova opens up on stunning victory over Naomi Osaka

Amanda Anisimova credited the power of positive thinking as she fought back from a set down to beat Naomi Osaka and reach the US Open final on Thursday.  The American World No. 9 clawed her way into a second consecutive Grand Slam showpiece — she had also reached the Wimbledon final in July — with a tense 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 win over four-time major champion Osaka.

“I felt like I wasn’t playing my tennis [early in the match] because I was nervous, and I was letting the stress get to me a little bit, but then I tried to dig deep and find my game,” said the 24-year-old. “I just keep telling myself that I can do it, and I believe in myself. I keep saying that over and over again, not just in the match, but the whole day. I guess I feel like [if] I manifest it or visualise it, then it will happen,” she added. 

Anisimova could have been forgiven for feeling the odds were not in her favour after Osaka won the tie-break at the end of the first set. Only once before had Osaka lost at a major after taking the opening set, but Anisimova turned to recent experiences to draw belief that she could plot a way back into the match. “Today, I could have easily said, ‘Oh, she’s playing better than me, and I can’t really do anything.’ [But] I really tried to find a way I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough. I have really worked on myself to really be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself.”


