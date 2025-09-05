The Indo-Kiwi duo upset 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 in a quarter-final clash on Wednesday

The Indo-Kiwi duo upset 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 in a quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Earlier, Bhambri and Venus had knocked out fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarterfinals.

India’s Yuki Bhambri progressed to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final by advancing to the last four of the US Open men’s doubles event with New Zealand partner Michael Venus.

For Bhambri, 33, it marked a career breakthrough after years of battling injuries and transitioning from singles to doubles. A former junior World No. 1 and the 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, he has now achieved his best result at a senior Grand Slam. “It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions,” Bhambri told JioHotstar.

“We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, and competing against them truly tested our resolve at every stage,” he added.

