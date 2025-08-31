Breaking News
Chandrasekar-Prashanth pair advance to round 2 of US Open 2025

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

Chandrasekar and Prashanth won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes, riding on a far superior first and second serves

Representation pic

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Indian men’s doubles pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the second round of the US Open after upsetting eighth-seeded local favourites Christian Harrison and Evan King in three sets here on Friday.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes, riding on a far superior first and second serves. Another Indian pair of Rithvik Bollipalli and N Balaji, however, lost their opening-round match here. They fought hard but fell short against Bart Stevens and Vasil Kirkov, bowing out 6-3, 6-7(10), 4-6.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


