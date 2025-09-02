The Russian won the US Open in 2021 with Cervara by his side and reached five other Grand Slam finals, three at the Australian Open and another two in New York

Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev part ways with longtime coach Gilles Cervara x 00:00

Daniil Medvedev on Sunday announced he had split up with his longtime coach Gilles Cervara, days after a spectacular meltdown during a first-round loss at the US Open. The Russian won the US Open in 2021 with Cervara by his side and reached five other Grand Slam finals, three at the Australian Open and another two in New York. Read More

Daniil Medvedev on Sunday announced he had split up with his longtime coach Gilles Cervara, days after a spectacular meltdown during a first-round loss at the US Open. The Russian won the US Open in 2021 with Cervara by his side and reached five other Grand Slam finals, three at the Australian Open and another two in New York.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

