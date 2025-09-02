The unseeded 16-year-old, who hails from Coimbatore and trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, defeated her Chinese rival 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Representational pic/iStock

Listen to this article Rajeshwaran enters junior singles second round at US Open 2025 x 00:00

Teenage Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi overcame China’s Zhang-Qian Wei to enter the second round of the junior girls’ singles event at the US Open, but Hitesh Chauhan bowed out after a straight-sets defeat here. The unseeded 16-year-old, who hails from Coimbatore and trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, defeated her Chinese rival 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Read More

Teenage Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi overcame China’s Zhang-Qian Wei to enter the second round of the junior girls’ singles event at the US Open, but Hitesh Chauhan bowed out after a straight-sets defeat here. The unseeded 16-year-old, who hails from Coimbatore and trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, defeated her Chinese rival 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

