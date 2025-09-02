Breaking News
Rajeshwaran enters junior singles second round at US Open 2025

Updated on: 02 September,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

The unseeded 16-year-old, who hails from Coimbatore and trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, defeated her Chinese rival 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Teenage Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi overcame China’s Zhang-Qian Wei to enter the second round of the junior girls’ singles event at the US Open, but Hitesh Chauhan bowed out after a straight-sets defeat here.

