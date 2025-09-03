Breaking News
'Serena has given us great advice': Venus after storming into doubles last eight

Updated on: 03 September,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

Williams and Fernandez will play on Tuesday against the top-seeded team of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova

Venus Williams

Venus Williams is into the US Open women’s doubles quarter-finals with Leylah Fernandez and now wants her old partner to come back. She says it’s time for Serena Williams to come see a match.

Williams made the plea for her younger sister to show up after she and Fernandez beat the 12th-seeded duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 in their Round-of-16 match on Monday in front of a capacity crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“She’s so happy for Leylah and I, and she’s given us great advice. We just need her in the box. So, my message is, Serena, you need to show up,” the 45-year-old said.


Williams and Fernandez will play on Tuesday against the top-seeded team of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Williams and Fernandez had not played together until last week, when they received a wild-card entry into the field at the Grand Slam tournament. They are now 3-0 and have not lost a set in the process.

