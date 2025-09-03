Williams and Fernandez will play on Tuesday against the top-seeded team of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova

Williams made the plea for her younger sister to show up after she and Fernandez beat the 12th-seeded duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 in their Round-of-16 match on Monday in front of a capacity crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Venus Williams is into the US Open women’s doubles quarter-finals with Leylah Fernandez and now wants her old partner to come back. She says it’s time for Serena Williams to come see a match.

“She’s so happy for Leylah and I, and she’s given us great advice. We just need her in the box. So, my message is, Serena, you need to show up,” the 45-year-old said.

Williams and Fernandez had not played together until last week, when they received a wild-card entry into the field at the Grand Slam tournament. They are now 3-0 and have not lost a set in the process.

