US Open golf: Fowler ahead of Clark

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Wyndham Clark carded a three-under-par 67 for 131 and was one stroke in front of Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler got off to a blistering start then held on tight as Los Angeles Country Club struck back on Friday, taking a one-shot lead at the US Open in search of his first major championship.


The former World No. 4 had eight birdies and six bogeys in his two-under-par 68 for a 10-under total of 130. Wyndham Clark carded a three-under-par 67 for 131 and was one stroke in front of Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.


