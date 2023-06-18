Wyndham Clark carded a three-under-par 67 for 131 and was one stroke in front of Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy

Rickie Fowler

Listen to this article US Open golf: Fowler ahead of Clark x 00:00

Rickie Fowler got off to a blistering start then held on tight as Los Angeles Country Club struck back on Friday, taking a one-shot lead at the US Open in search of his first major championship.

The former World No. 4 had eight birdies and six bogeys in his two-under-par 68 for a 10-under total of 130. Wyndham Clark carded a three-under-par 67 for 131 and was one stroke in front of Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Golf: Aditi Ashok finishes fourth for third Top-5 finish of the season on LPGA Tour

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever