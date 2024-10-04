After winning singles, Vanshik teamed up with Isha Lakhani to grab the doubles gold in the 35 plus doubles section

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Vanshik, Isha bag gold in Bali leg x 00:00

Vanshik secured the men’s singles gold in the World Pickleball Championship as India ended the Bali leg of the global event on a bright note, bagging two gold and as many silver medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning singles, Vanshik teamed up with Isha Lakhani to grab the doubles gold in the 35 plus doubles section.

Vasnshik later helped Tejas to bag a silver in the men’s doubles category, and then he joined forces with Vrushali to clinch another silver in the mixed doubles for India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever