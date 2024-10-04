Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Vanshik Isha bag gold in Bali leg

Vanshik, Isha bag gold in Bali leg

Updated on: 04 October,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

After winning singles, Vanshik teamed up with Isha Lakhani to grab the doubles gold in the 35 plus doubles section

Vanshik, Isha bag gold in Bali leg

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Vanshik, Isha bag gold in Bali leg
x
00:00

Vanshik secured the men’s singles gold in the World Pickleball Championship as India ended the Bali leg of the global event on a bright note, bagging two gold and as many silver medals.


After winning singles, Vanshik teamed up with Isha Lakhani to grab the doubles gold in the 35 plus doubles section. 


Vasnshik later helped Tejas to bag a silver in the men’s doubles category, and then he joined forces with Vrushali to clinch another silver in the mixed doubles for India.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK