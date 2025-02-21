Venus, 44, gets Indian Wells wildcard entry

Williams, 44, hasn’t competed anywhere on the Tour since her first-round loss at the Miami Open on March 19, 2024

Venus Williams. Pic/PTI

Venus Williams received a wild-card entry on Wednesday for the BNP Paribas Open, making next month’s tournament in Indian Wells, California, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first event in nearly a full year.

Williams, 44, hasn’t competed anywhere on the Tour since her first-round loss at the Miami Open on March 19, 2024.

