Venus, 44, gets Indian Wells wildcard entry

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:44 AM IST  |  Miami
Agencies

Top

Williams, 44, hasn’t competed anywhere on the Tour since her first-round loss at the Miami Open on March 19, 2024

Venus Williams. Pic/PTI

Venus Williams received a wild-card entry on Wednesday for the BNP Paribas Open, making next month’s tournament in Indian Wells, California, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first event in nearly a full year.


Williams, 44, hasn’t competed anywhere on the Tour since her first-round loss at the Miami Open on March 19, 2024. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


