Venus Williams handed wild card to play Wimbledon singles at 43

Venus Williams (Pic: AFP)

Venus Williams is gearing up for her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017, two decades after her debut at the All England Club.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion next plays Jelena Ostapenko at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Williams' younger sister Serena is a seven-time Wimbledon champion. Serena Williams lost in the first round at last year's tournament and soon after announced her decision to step away from tennis.

Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina and British players Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were also given wild cards for the women's draw. David Goffin, a Belgian who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2019 and 2022, was among of the men given wild cards.

Meanwhile, Williams clinched her first victory over a top-50 opponent in four years, beating Camila Giorgi in the WTA event in Birmingham on Monday. Ignoring a knee problem that needed treatment in the first set and left her close to tears, Williams won a singles match for the second time in nearly two years. Williams, 43, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6) first-round win over World No. 48 Giorgi in three hours and 16 minutes.

She might be in well into the twilight of her glittering career, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion still relishes the feeling of winning a hard-fought match. She said: “This one is especially sweet because I’ve been away from the Tour for so long. The last couple of years I’ve had little to no matches. There’s a lot of memories and deja vu. Tennis is awesome.”

(With agency inputs)