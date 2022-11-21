Vishwanath, Vanshaj and six others reach QF

Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Deepak (75kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Griviya Devi (54kg) were the other six boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last eight stage

Representation pic

Reigning Asian youth champions Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj were among eight Indian boxers who advanced to the quarter-finals on the fifth day of the Youth Men and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Spain.

Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Deepak (75kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Griviya Devi (54kg) were the other six boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last eight stage.

