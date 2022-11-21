×
Vishwanath, Vanshaj and six others reach QF

Updated on: 21 November,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Deepak (75kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Griviya Devi (54kg) were the other  six boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last eight stage

Representation pic


Reigning Asian youth champions Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj were among eight Indian boxers who advanced to the quarter-finals on the fifth day of the Youth Men and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Spain.


Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Deepak (75kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Griviya Devi (54kg) were the other  six boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last eight stage.


