Vishweshwar shines in Automotive CC’s win

Vishweshwar shines in Automotive CCs win
Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Visheshwar Singh

Automotive CC emerged champions as they pulled off a 28-run victory against Mumbai Police in the Insurance Shield final at Cross Maidan on Tuesday. 


Automotive batters posted a modest total of 123-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Opening batsman Jiniv scored a 39-ball 43. 


Later, Automotive’s Visheshwar Singh did most of the damage by claiming five for 20, while Jagdish Jadhav and Jayshal Wadival claimed two wickets each to bowl out Mumbai Police at 95 in 19 overs.


sports news mumbai police
