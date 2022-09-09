VVMM registration opens today

Registration fee for the full marathon, half marathon and 11Km Run are Rs 750, while for the 5km run, the fee is Rs 700

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Online registration for the 10th edition of the December 11 Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon (VVMM) will open today. The marathon returns in a grander avatar after a forced absence of two years due to the pandemic. Registrations can be done through www.vvmm.in. More information is available on the event helpline no: 88795 59049/8291262892.

The event has been recognised as a National level sports event by the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) and the running course has been measured and ratified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Registration fee for the full marathon, half marathon and 11Km Run are Rs 750, while for the 5km run, the fee is Rs 700.

