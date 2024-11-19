Nadal’s retirement marks the end of a truly extraordinary journey—one that has seen him redefine what it means to be a competitor

Roger Federer (L) sheds a tear after playing his final match, a doubles with Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) of Team Europe in the 2022 Laver Cup (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Was worried my kids would come home playing tennis as lefties': Federer’s tribute to Nadal hits all the right notes x 00:00

One of the greatest sportsmen of all time, Rafael Nadal, is preparing to bid adieu to the sport that made him a global icon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man who turned the French Open into his personal domain, dominating Roland Garros with unparalleled authority, will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career at the Davis Cup finals in 2024.

As Nadal readies himself to pick up his racquet for the final time as a professional, the entire sporting world stands in emotional solidarity, knowing that a monumental era is drawing to a close.

Nadal’s retirement marks the end of a truly extraordinary journey—one that has seen him redefine what it means to be a competitor. His relentless drive, unmatched mental toughness, and fierce rivalry with the sport's elite have solidified his place among tennis legends.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal to skip Davis Cup singles if he does not feel good

While fans will mourn the loss of a player who transcended the game, there is one person in particular who will feel this departure more than most: his greatest rival, Roger Federer.

Federer, who has shared one of the most iconic rivalries in sports history with Nadal, penned a heartfelt tribute to the Spaniard as he approaches his final match. In a poignant post, Federer reminisced about their first encounter on the tennis court, when a young Nadal from Mallorca stepped onto the clay with a determination that would soon make him the dominant force on that surface.

In his nearly 600-word message, Federer expressed admiration not only for Nadal’s achievements but for the fierce spirit that made their rivalry so legendary, cementing their place in the annals of tennis history.

Here's his post:

Vamos,

@RafaelNadal!

As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I've got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional

Let's start with the obvious: you beat me-a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game-even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge.

I'm not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level. Your whole process. All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity. Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique-it was so you.

And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more.

OK, maybe not at first. After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the #1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was-until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly. All that buzz I'd been hearing about you-about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday-it wasn't just hype.

We were both at the start of our journey and it's one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you've had. Including 14 French Opens-historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud.

I keep thinking about the memories we've shared. Promoting the sport together. Playing that match on half-grass, half-clay. Breaking the all-time attendance record by playing in front of more than 50,000 fans in Cape Town, South Africa. Always cracking each other up. Wearing each other out on the court and then, sometimes, almost literally having to hold each other up during trophy ceremonies.

I'm still grateful you invited me to Mallorca to help launch the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016. Actually, I kind of invited myself. I knew you were too polite to insist on me being there, but I didn't want to miss it. You have always been a role model for kids around the world, and Mirka and I are so glad that our children have all trained at your academies. They had a blast and learned so much-like thousands of other young players. Although I always worried my kids would come home playing tennis as lefties.

And then there was London-the Laver Cup in 2022. My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side-not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.

Rafa, I know you're focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it's done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next.

Rafa that!

Best always, your fan,

Roger