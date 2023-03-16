Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > WBC Asia winner Neeraj Goyat to face off Jose Zepeda in Mexico

WBC Asia winner Neeraj Goyat to face off Jose Zepeda in Mexico

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

His Mexican opponent Zepeda is one of the stalwarts in the world of professional boxing with a total of 35 wins from his 40 fights, 27 of them being knockouts

WBC Asia winner Neeraj Goyat to face off Jose Zepeda in Mexico

Neeraj Goyat


Neeraj Goyat returns to professional boxing against Jose Zepeda of Mexico in a USD 1,20,000 (Rs 99 lakh) worth bout on March 25 in Mexico. 


A three-time WBC Asia title winner, Goyat turned professional in 2013 and since then has fought 22 bouts with a record of 17-3 with seven knockouts (17-3-2 draws). 



He is the first Indian boxer to have made it to the WBC world rankings and has won the Honorary Boxer of the Year by WBC Asia in 2017.


Also Read: Women's Boxing World Championship: India eye strong show at home

His Mexican opponent Zepeda is one of the stalwarts in the world of professional boxing with a total of 35 wins from his 40 fights, 27 of them being knockouts. 

Goyat last fought in Bangkok against Rachata Khaophimai and won it via a knockout.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

boxing sports news Sports Update International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK