WBC Asia winner Neeraj Goyat to face off Jose Zepeda in Mexico

Neeraj Goyat

Neeraj Goyat returns to professional boxing against Jose Zepeda of Mexico in a USD 1,20,000 (Rs 99 lakh) worth bout on March 25 in Mexico.

A three-time WBC Asia title winner, Goyat turned professional in 2013 and since then has fought 22 bouts with a record of 17-3 with seven knockouts (17-3-2 draws).

He is the first Indian boxer to have made it to the WBC world rankings and has won the Honorary Boxer of the Year by WBC Asia in 2017.

His Mexican opponent Zepeda is one of the stalwarts in the world of professional boxing with a total of 35 wins from his 40 fights, 27 of them being knockouts.

Goyat last fought in Bangkok against Rachata Khaophimai and won it via a knockout.

