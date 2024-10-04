'Weight and watch for yourself': Mary

India’s former World No. 1 boxer weighs in on the controversial issue surrounding wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification at Paris Olympics

Former world champion boxer MC Mary Kom at a press conference in Mumbai yesterday. Pic/PTI

India’s legendary boxer and former World No. 1 MC Mary Kom spoke for the first time about the controversy surrounding wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was overweight by 100 gm for her 50 kg final bout at the Paris Olympics and was subsequently disqualified.

Speaking from her own experience of having to lose weight before bouts, Mary Kom said: “Even I have had failures in my career in the past 20 years. Only I am responsible [for weight management] as I’m representing my country. It is my duty, first thing in the morning is to check my weight. And if your weight is more, then you have to reduce it before the weigh-in.”

The six-time world champ added that the support staff cannot be blamed in such weight mismanagement cases. “How you lose your weight is up to you, not up to the other support staff members. If I do not cut the weight properly then how will I play? I am there to win a medal,” added Mary Kom on the sidelines of an event where she announced as the brand ambassador of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank along with former India football captain Sunil Chhetri.