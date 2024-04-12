Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced that Mary Kom had asked to be relieved from her position in a letter addressed to her.

MC Mary Kom

Listen to this article Mary Kom steps down as Paris Oly chef-de-mission x 00:00

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Friday stepped down as India’s chef-de-mission for the upcoming Paris Olympics, saying she is “left with no choice” due to some personal reasons.

Also Read: Vinesh accuses WFI chief of trying to end her Olympic dream

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced that Mary Kom had asked to be relieved from her position in a letter addressed to her.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever