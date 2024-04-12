Breaking News
Mary Kom steps down as Paris Oly chef-de-mission

Updated on: 13 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced that Mary Kom had asked to be relieved from her position in a letter addressed to her.

Mary Kom steps down as Paris Oly chef-de-mission
Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Friday stepped down as India’s chef-de-mission for the upcoming Paris Olympics, saying she is “left with no choice” due to some personal reasons.


Also Read: Vinesh accuses WFI chief of trying to end her Olympic dream


Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced that Mary Kom had asked to be relieved from her position in a letter addressed to her.


mary kom sports news boxing
