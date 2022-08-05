Weightlifter Gurdeep bags bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

The gold went to Paksitan’s Muhammad Nooh Butt for his Games record-breaking lift of 405kg (173kg+232kg).

Gurdeep Singh celebrates winning the bronze in the +109kg weightlifting event. Pic/PTI

Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. The-26-year-old debutant had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish. The gold went to Paksitan’s Muhammad Nooh Butt for his Games record-breaking lift of 405kg (173kg+232kg).



Also Read: Tejaswin Shankar and Saurav Ghosal create history at CWG 2022

New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti clinched the silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg). Gurdeep wasn’t off to the best of starts as he fluffed his first snatch attempt of 167kg. He managed to lift the weight in his second try. However, he failed in his third attempt of 173kg. Entering the clean and jerk in the joint third spot, Gurdeep started with a 207kg lift.

There was some nervous moments for the Indian as he failed his second clean and jerk attempt of 215kg. But Gurdeep increased the barbell by eight kilograms and lifted it successfully to register 223kg. With the bronze from Gurdeep, India ended their weightlifting campaign with 10 medals—three gold, three silver and four bronze.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever