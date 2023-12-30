We're waiting for final confirmation from AITA on player arrival for Davis Cup, says PTF chief

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 December,2023 01:13 PM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

The AITF has sent us a list of 11 officials and 7 players who will be coming to Islamabad for visa processing. However, we are still waiting for their final arrival confirmation. The list also includes their captain Rohit Rajpal besides seven other players, he added

Davis Cup (Pic: File Pic)

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Saturday said it is still waiting for a final confirmation of players and officials from the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) to participate in the Davis Cup tie in Islamabad. The World Group 1 play-off tie is scheduled to be played at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and 4.


The AITF has sent us a list of 11 officials and 7 players who will be coming to Islamabad for visa processing. However, we are still waiting for their final arrival confirmation.


They (AITA) have said they will send it (confirmation) once they get clearance from their government to travel to Pakistan, Saleem Saifullah, the PTF President, said.

Saifullah said the list of officials and players sent by the AITA included Anil Jain, the association's president, and Anil Dhupar, its secretary.

The list also includes their captain Rohit Rajpal besides seven other players, he added. On December 26, the PTI reported from New Delhi that the AITA had sought the Sports Ministry's advice on the team's travel to Pakistan.

Saifullah said there was a deadline for the AITA to send final arrival confirmation and if they didn't travel to Pakistan the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would consider the Davis Cup tie as forfeited, awarding full points to the hosts.

The Indian Davis Cup team last travelled to Pakistan in 1964 when Akhtar Ali, Premjit Lall and SP Misra helped the visitors grab the tie 4-0 in Lahore.

However, India and Pakistan were drawn against each other in 2019 and the tie was scheduled to take place in the neighbouring nation.

But on that occasion, the AITA managed to shift it to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing political strife between the two countries.

This time Pakistan team will be led by their top player Aisam ul Haq Qureishi and he will be joined by Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Barkatullah and Muhammad Abid.

