Wimbledon 2022: Kygrios-Djokovic Instagram chat goes viral

Pic courtesy AFP/PTI

The Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final will see Australian Nick Kygrios and Serbian Novak Djokovic go head-to-head. With Rafael Nadal pulling out of the semi-final, Kygrios made it through with fellow finalist, Djokovic overcoming Brit Cameron Norrie. However, instead of the gearing up for the final, it seems the two are bonding over social media for some fun and banter. Despite their differences in the past, the two have buried the hatched going by their Instagram chats.

It all began with the Aussie re-posting a tweet on his personal Instagram story wherein he talked about an 'improved relationship' between the two finalists and tagged the Serbian too! In reply, Novak replied by saying, "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow pays.” Kygrios did not end there as he went to say that, "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts.”



However, the fun and banter on social media is easy to notice but if one has to go by, Nick Kygrios had heavily criticised the Serbian's stance on COVID-19 vaccination after the latter was deported back from Australia early in January.

Nick Kygrios will be appearing in his first Grand Slam final whereas Novak Djokovic looks to scalp his 21st Grand Slam title. It surely appears to be one mouth-watering contest!