Wimbledon 2023: Complete schedule, seedings, key stats, and other details

Updated on: 29 June,2023 07:10 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic has won each of the past four times it was held, and seven times overall, but he did not benefit from ranking boost in 2022

Wimbledon Championships (Pic: AFP)

Here's all that you need to know about Wimbledon 2023, the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of this year.


Surface: Grass courts


Site: All England Club


Schedule: Play begins Monday at what is now a scheduled 14-day tournament, because as of last year, there is play on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest. There are no night sessions, unlike at the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The women's singles final is Saturday, July 15; the men's singles final is Sunday, July 16.

Seedings: SIga Swiatek is seeded No. 1 in the women's bracket, with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka at No. 2, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at No. 3 and Jessica Pegula at No. 4. Carlos Alcaraz is No. 1 among the men, followed by four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic at No. 2, Daniil Medvedev at No. 3, and Casper Ruud at No. 4. The draw is Friday.

2022 Women's singles champion: Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

2022 Men's singles champion: Novak Djokovic, Serbia

Last year at Wimbledon: Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam trophy ¿ at age 23 and ranked 23rd. It was the first Wimbledon women's final since 1962 between a pair of players both making a debut in the title match at a major tournament. Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) for a fourth consecutive championship at the All England Club and seventh overall there. It was also Djokovic's 21st overall major title ¿ a total he has since raised to a men's-record 23.

Who is missing? Three superstars of the sport will not be competing at the All England Club: Roger Federer and Serena Williams have retired, and Rafael Nadal is injured, recovering from surgery for a hip problem that has sidelined him since January. Other top players absent from the brackets this time include 2017 champion Garbiñe Muguruza (taking a break from the tour), 2018 champion Angelique Kerber (taking time off after having a baby), 2019 champion Simona Halep (provisional doping ban) and four-time major winner Naomi Osaka (pregnant).

Key statistics:

5-3: Swiatek's career record at Wimbledon, her least-successful major tournament.

19: Consecutive Wimbledon titles won by Federer, Djokovic, Nadal or Andy Murray.

Prize money: Total prize money for Wimbledon is rising to nearly 45 million pounds (about $56.5 million), which is more than 10% higher than 2022 and more than 15% higher than in 2019, the last pre-pandemic edition of the tournament. The two singles champions will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). 

(With AP inputs)

